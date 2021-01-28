uPlexa (UPX) Market Cap Hits $511,272.81

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $511,272.81 and $3,821.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,569,375,004 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

uPlexa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.