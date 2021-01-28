Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill Sells 941 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,378 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $353,635.40.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30.

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $350,800.20.

UPLD stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Upland Software by 620.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

