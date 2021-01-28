Universa (UTNP) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Universa has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Universa has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $34,268.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.90 or 0.00895113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.00 or 0.04321311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017882 BTC.

About Universa

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

