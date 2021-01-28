UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $332.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $315.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

