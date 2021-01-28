UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded up $5.66 on Thursday, reaching $338.65. 6,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,694. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.