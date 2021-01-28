United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) traded up 11.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.81 and last traded at $31.31. 3,056,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,099,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

