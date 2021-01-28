United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.00

United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO) (TSE:UNC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$110.00 and last traded at C$110.00, with a volume of 1300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$105.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. United Co.s Limited (UNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

