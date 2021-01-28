Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.0% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $10.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.35. 89,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,419. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.09 and a 200-day moving average of $196.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.