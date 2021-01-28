Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce earnings per share of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded up $9.07 on Friday, reaching $203.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,419. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.69. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

