Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.68

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.68 and traded as high as $19.16. Unifi shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 83,376 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Unifi alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $344.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unifi by 329.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the second quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 47.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Unifi during the third quarter worth $208,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.