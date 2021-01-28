Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Issues Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

UFI stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 5,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Unifi in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

