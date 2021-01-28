Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,062 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Unifi by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unifi by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Unifi by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UFI opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

