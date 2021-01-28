Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,062 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Unifi by 329.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 10.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $344.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

