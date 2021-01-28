Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at Cowen

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,744,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

