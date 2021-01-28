Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Down 6.3%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s share price was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 11,088,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 5,259,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAA. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

