UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.26

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.26 and traded as low as $64.50. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) shares last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 2,046,695 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £851.11 million and a PE ratio of 27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.26.

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

