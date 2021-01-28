UBS Group Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM)

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.83 ($71.57).

Shares of ETR STM opened at €61.85 ($72.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.21. Stabilus S.A. has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52 week high of €64.50 ($75.88).

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

