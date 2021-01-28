UBS Group Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM)

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.83 ($71.57).

Shares of ETR STM opened at €61.85 ($72.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.21. Stabilus S.A. has a 52 week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52 week high of €64.50 ($75.88).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

