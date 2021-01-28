UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

