UBS Group Downgrades StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to Neutral

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

STEP stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

