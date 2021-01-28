UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHM. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.64 ($118.40).

Shares of RHM opened at €88.34 ($103.93) on Monday. Rheinmetall AG has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €101.75 ($119.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.14. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -215.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

