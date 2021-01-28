UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.32 ($50.96).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €37.60 ($44.24) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.66. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

