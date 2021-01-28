UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €43.32 ($50.96).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €37.60 ($44.24) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.66. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

