UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $115.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $115.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $142.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.