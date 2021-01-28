Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 7.3%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.15 and last traded at $48.11. Approximately 33,177,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 25,564,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.12.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,135,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,423,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $149,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,259 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 646.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,223 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.