U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.15. U.S. Well Services shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 93,384 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $66.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

