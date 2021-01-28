U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 50,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,501,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

