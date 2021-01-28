Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUFN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,923. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $569.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

