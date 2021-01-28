TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $14.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 1,959,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 174.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 70,812 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

