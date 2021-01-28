Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.53). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

AXNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

AXNX stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $129,502.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $101,426.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,599 shares of company stock worth $2,605,211. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

