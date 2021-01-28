Truist Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $125.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective upped by Truist from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. TheStreet raised Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.47.
NYSE:PII opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.67 and a beta of 2.05.
In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 48.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth $39,909,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Polaris by 42.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after buying an additional 107,739 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
