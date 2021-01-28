Truist Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $125.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective upped by Truist from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. TheStreet raised Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.47.

NYSE:PII opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 48.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth $39,909,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Polaris by 42.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after buying an additional 107,739 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

