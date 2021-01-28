Truist Increases Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $165.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target lifted by Truist from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.60.

Shares of PRI opened at $135.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average of $125.87. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $141.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.43. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 137.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

