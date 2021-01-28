Truist Downgrades ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) to Hold

Truist lowered shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PROS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ProSight Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded ProSight Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ProSight Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $546.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.47.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. ProSight Global had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Research analysts predict that ProSight Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROS. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProSight Global by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ProSight Global by 106.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in ProSight Global in the third quarter worth $172,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

