TRONCLASSIC Market Capitalization Achieves $6.24 Million (TRXC)

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One TRONCLASSIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and approximately $1.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00051302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00129145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00270202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00068049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00036448 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 coins. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

