TriumphX Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $895,021.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00131455 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00281471 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00068145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00038178 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.