Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Down 7%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.80. 1,183,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 894,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 196,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 116,850 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 192,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

