Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $444.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce sales of $444.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $457.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.00 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $704.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 196,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 116,850 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 56,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 192,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 167,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46.

Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

