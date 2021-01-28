Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $620.00

Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 618 ($8.07), with a volume of 122975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($7.92).

The stock has a market cap of £275.13 million and a P/E ratio of 56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 550.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 490.44.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

