TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $557.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

