Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.98

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 5457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $942.91 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Triple-S Management by 105.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Triple-S Management by 75.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Triple-S Management by 962.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

