Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.98

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 5457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.
The stock has a market capitalization of $588.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $942.91 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.