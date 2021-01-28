Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Trip.com Group in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. New Street Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.34.

TCOM opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $656,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 463.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,233,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after buying an additional 1,014,538 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

