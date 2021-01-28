Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,434. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,797 shares of company stock valued at $558,755 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $144,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

