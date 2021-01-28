Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.26

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.24, with a volume of 128941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.90.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$161.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7506122 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$54,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 923,182 shares in the company, valued at C$10,034,988.34.

About Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

