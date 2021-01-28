Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives $0.20 Average PT from Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TREVF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.20 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TREVF stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

