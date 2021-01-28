Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of TRAUF opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Transurban Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

