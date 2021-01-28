TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

RNW has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CSFB raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.33.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$24.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.62.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. Analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.8078684 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s payout ratio is 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

