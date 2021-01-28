Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,452 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,232% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 call options.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $265.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.79. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -139.04 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $1,256,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,602.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,669 shares of company stock worth $19,596,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

