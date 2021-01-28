Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,866 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,538% compared to the typical volume of 236 put options.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $71.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,943,680.00. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $397,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,193,005 shares of company stock valued at $70,157,386 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

