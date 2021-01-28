Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 447 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 728% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at $12,594,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 234,454 shares of company stock worth $8,668,051 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. B. Riley Financial has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $52.79.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

