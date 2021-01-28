Traders Buy High Volume of e.l.f. Beauty Put Options (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 701 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,088% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 20,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,169 shares of company stock worth $10,401,609. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELF opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

