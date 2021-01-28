Touchstar plc (TST.L) (LON:TST) Shares Gap Down to $70.00

Shares of Touchstar plc (TST.L) (LON:TST) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $62.50. Touchstar plc (TST.L) shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 720 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.17 million and a PE ratio of 640.00.

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

