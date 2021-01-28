Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,193.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,178.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.